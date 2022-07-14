Missing reporter yet to be traced, Jagtial district reels under rain fury

Zameer, a reporter of a Telugu TV news channel, who was feared drowned in a swollen stream after the car he was travelling in was swept away by surging flood water at Ramajipeta in Raikal mandal on Tuesday night, remained untraced.

He could not be traced despite a dawn to dusk search operation by the police along with local swimmers in the overflowing stream between Ramajipeta and Bhupathipur villages on Wednesday.

Another occupant of the car managed to escape before the car was washed away, sources added.

Meanwhile, most parts of Jagtial district witnessed incessant rains paralysing normal life with overflowing streams submerging several low-level culverts and agricultural fields in dozens of villages across the district.

More than 3,000 people living in flood prone/affected areas were shifted to safer places in various mandals of the district on Wednesday.

Floodwater encircled the low-lying areas along the Godavari in Dharmapuri on Wednesday forcing several denizens of the temple town to move to safer places.