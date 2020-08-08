Missing pregnant teen found dead

A seven-month pregnant teenager from Shamshabad, who went missing since Tuesday, was found dead on the bank of the Himayatsagar on Saturday.

Police said that the 18-year-old victim committed suicide by jumping into the water, after her ‘boyfriend’ got married to another woman six months ago. “She went into depression, as she got pregnant and Vijay Kumar (28), a grocer, was already married to another woman. Recently, the girl’s family had a discussion about her future,” Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said. They live in the same locality and their parents objected to their marriage as they belong to different castes, police said.

On Tuesday, the girl left home and did not return, following which her parents lodged a complaint with RGI Airport police. Vijay was taken into custody as her parents raised a suspicion.

Vijay was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly ‘raping’ and impregnating the minor girl. “She was less than 18 years when the accused sexually assaulted her,” police said.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)