Missing pregnant teen found dead

A seven-month pregnant teenager from Shamshabad, who went missing since Tuesday, was found dead on the bank of the Himayatsagar on Saturday.
Police said that the 18-year-old victim committed suicide by jumping into the water, after her ‘boyfriend’ got married to another woman six months ago. “She went into depression, as she got pregnant and Vijay Kumar (28), a grocer, was already married to another woman. Recently, the girl’s family had a discussion about her future,” Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said. They live in the same locality and their parents objected to their marriage as they belong to different castes, police said.
On Tuesday, the girl left home and did not return, following which her parents lodged a complaint with RGI Airport police. Vijay was taken into custody as her parents raised a suspicion.
Vijay was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly ‘raping’ and impregnating the minor girl. “She was less than 18 years when the accused sexually assaulted her,” police said.
(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath