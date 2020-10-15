Missing postman’s body found in lake

Hyderabad

15 October 2020

One more death was reported on Thursday, after Tuesday and Wednesday’s unprecedented downpour.

The body of postman J. Sunder Raj, who had left his office for delivering posts on Tuesday, was found in Nagole lake by police on Thursday morning. He may have been swept away in a flooding nala, police said. Sunder Raj worked in GSI Bandlguda post office.

On Wednesday, his superior Arram Sreeramulu, Sub-Postmaster GSI Bandlaguda, approached the L.B. Nagar police stating that Sunder Raj neither reported for duty on Wednesday nor returned home.

On Tuesday, he attended office as usual and 56 letters were invoiced to him for delivery in Jaipuri Colony and Nuvvulabanda, APCO Colony and Hanuman Nagar areas. “Due to heavy rains, he was instructed to return the remaining post next day and at 5 p.m., the office was closed,” Mr. Sreeramulu told the police.

However, on Wednesday, the Sub-Postmaster learnt that Sunder Raj did not reach home the previous night, and also the letters invoiced to him were with him and were not returned to office. Based on his complaint, a case was registered and Sunder Raj’s body was found in the lake on Thursday morning.