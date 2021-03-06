Hyderabad

Missing minor girl raped, youth arrested

A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from her aunt’s house in Old Bowenpally on March 2, was traced by the Bowenpally police the next day, and found to be allegedly raped by her neighbour.

Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said that the 26-year-old accused developed friendship with the girl three months ago and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

“After she was traced, the girl informed us that she was raped by the accused,” he said.

Based on her statement, a case under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused youth, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

