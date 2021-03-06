Missing minor girl raped, youth arrested

A 16-year-old girl, who went missing from her aunt’s house in Old Bowenpally on March 2, was traced by the Bowenpally police the next day, and found to be allegedly raped by her neighbour.
Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said that the 26-year-old accused developed friendship with the girl three months ago and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
“After she was traced, the girl informed us that she was raped by the accused,” he said.
Based on her statement, a case under Section 376 (punishment for sexual assault), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused youth, who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath