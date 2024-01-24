GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missing minor from Bengaluru found in Nampally

A woman who had come across a social media post of the missing boy, spotted him near the station and promptly flagged it to the family and police

January 24, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

The 12-year-old student of Deens Academy, Gunjur, who was reported missing from Whitefield, Bengaluru, on Sunday was traced at Nampally metro station in Hyderabad early on Tuesday morning.

 “The child is now safe with his parents. We have received confirmation from the Hyderabad police as well,” Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, told The Hindu confirming the news. The minor’s family left for Hyderabad on Tuesday night after receiving information that he was found, he added. The family was on the way back from Hyderabad to Bengaluru at the time of enquiry.

A woman in Hyderabad, who was previously working in Bengaluru and had come across a social media post of the missing boy, spotted the boy near the station and promptly flagged it to the family and police.  The investigation is still underway to ascertain the reasons for the child going missing. However, the initial investigation revealed that he was caught copying in the class for which his parents were called. But before the parents reached the tutoring centre (Allen Institute in Whitefield), the child had left and had reportedly boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the Marathahalli bridge to Majestic around 3 p.m. on Sunday, based on CCTV footage. The footage showed Parinav wearing a yellow T-shirt, dark trousers and a backpack.

Since then, social media has been abuzz with posters of the young boy and requests from netizens for information regarding his whereabouts. In a video shared on social media, his mother was seen appealing to him to come back and not be scared of anything. “The child needs special attention from his father. Whenever his father would teach, he secured above 90% marks but if he neglected, he scored zero,” Mr. Gunare revealed. Sukesh, his father, is currently working in a software company in Bengaluru and could not be reached. 

Investigation is also underway to ascertain how he managed to secure enough money to travel to Hyderabad and sustain himself, as according to the parents, the child did not have any mobile phone or cash on him. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / bengaluru / Telangana / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.