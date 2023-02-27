Missing man found murdered, friend arrested

February 27, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The body of a 25-year-old youth, who was reported missing earlier this month, was found near Minar Colony area of Shaheen Nagar on Saturday night after his friend, the accused in the case, took police to the spot.

Balapur police had booked a missing persons case on February 12 after the youth, Mohammed Shah Faisal, did not return from his visit to the Osmania Hospital, and launched a probe.

Police said Faisal got married six months ago and that his wife is pregnant. Faisal had told his family members on February 12 that he was going to Osmania Hospital to see someone but when he did not return home even after several hours. His parents tried to reach him on his mobile phone but it was switched off.

Maheshwaram ACP M. Madhusudan said the accused, Jabbar, an employee at a clothing store, was friends with Faisal for the last two years and that he had called him on February 12 to visit the Numaish exhibition in Nampally.

“Jabbar had been drinking and Faisal joined him. Faisal allegedly abused Jabbar’s mother, prompting the latter to push him. Faisal fell and was unconscious. Scared that he killed him, Jabbar dragged his body to a secluded place in Shaheen Nagar and covered it with empty gunny sacks, stones and sticks after smashing his head with a boulder,” the ACP added.

During routine investigation, Jabbar was pulled up for questioning and confessed to the crime, following which the IPC Sections were altered to 201 (tampering of evidence) and 302 (murder).