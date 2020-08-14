Missile test equipment launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched Konkurs Missile Test Equipment and Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment, which have been indigenously designed and developed by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), on Thursday. Earlier, these products were being imported from Russia.

The two indigenous products were virtually launched by the Minister from New Delhi in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary - Defence Production Raj Kumar, senior officials from the Defence Ministry and CMD, BDL Commodore Siddharth Mishra (retired), and others present in Hyderabad.

The two products have been launched as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ week being celebrated from August 7-14. The Konkurs Missile Test Equipment is designed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs - M Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. Konkurs Launcher Test Equipment (KLTE) is designed and developed for checking the serviceability of Konkurs – M Missile Launchers, a press release said.