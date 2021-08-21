Miss being in Amberpet: Kishan

Reminisces connect with constituency, says BJP and Amberpet are like my 2 eyes

An emotionally charged Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday lamented his connect with Amberpet constituency, which he missed after losing the last Assembly elections.

As part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Mr. Reddy addressed a meeting on Saturday while passing through Amberpet in the city.

‘Like a mother’

He recounted that the constituency was like his mother who gave him life. He wanted to visit the by-lanes in the segment like in the past when he represented the constituency but had no time. “The BJP and Amberpet are like my two eyes,” he averred.

Mr. Reddy said that he was not happy that he became the Union Minister and shifted to New Delhi and at the same time, was sad that he was distanced from Amberpet.

It was only because of support by voters of the Amberpet Assembly and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies that he could become a Minister.

He promised to be accessible to the people of Amberpet always.

Lauds Modi

On World Heritage Site status for Ramappa temple, he said that it was possible only because of the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Centre convinced all countries that opposed the recognition for Ramappa.