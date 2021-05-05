Misleading PHC names, addresses leave many puzzled

Hyderabad

05 May 2021 23:12 IST

Absence of display board, notices and landmark adds to the confusion

The Panjagutta Primary Health Centre (PHC) is in Begumpet. The Aliyabad PHC is in Goulipura near Sudha Talkies. The Charminar PHC is in Shahalibanda.

Similarly, the Film Nagar urban primary health centre is in Shaikpet but the vaccination is being done at Gowtham Nagar Function Hall in the city.

Citizens are left scratching their heads as they hunt for vaccination slots and then reach the vaccination centres designated to inoculate those aged 45 years and above.

Advertising

Advertising

“These PHCs are not searchable online. How will senior citizens find the centres which are in small bylanes and that too without any landmarks,” asks Harsha V., who took his parents to the Shahalibanda PHC for vaccination.

Different addresses

“I started searching for ‘Film Nagar UPHC’, but couldn’t find anything on Google Maps. The Telangana government website mentions its address as ‘8-2-290/3, BGR Nagar, Near Shaikpet, Nala, Film Nagar, near Ramanaidu Studio’. The address on Co-WIN portal says ‘8-1-329-A-1PLOT NO 17, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500033’. But the UPHC address is 8-1-329/A/1/17 in Koh-E-Sar Colony,” says Avinesh Singh, another citizen who had taken his parents for vaccination.

But his travails didn’t end with finally locating the PHC. “Though it was called ‘Film Nagar UPHC’, the vaccination was being done at Gowtham Nagar community hall. Again, finding that place was difficult. After finally reaching there, I saw no display board, no notice or anything outside the building. I added the the community hall on Google Maps and it is now searchable,” says Mr. Singh

The government list of PHCs in Hyderabad is of limited use.

“The trouble is that the PHCs on that list aren’t on the Co-WIN app. I took my mother to the Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 PHC for her second shot after trying at a few other places. She got it with a walk-in registration,” said Sridala Swamy, a poet.

Pleasant experience

Even though citizens find the PHCs and Area Hospitals difficult to hunt down, once they reach there, the experience has been pleasant for many.

If you have registered on the app and the PHC has the vaccine stock, the jab is a quick, painless affair as these centres are not crowded unlike the private hospitals where people are jostling for a shot.

“We wait for 10 persons and then open a vial and give it to all of them. People who took their first dose in private hospitals are now coming here for their second dose. That’s why you can see all these cars,” says an ASHA worker at the Dar-ul-Shifa PHC.