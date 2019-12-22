Misinformation, lies on CAA: Laxman

BJP State president K. Laxman has alleged that the Opposition parties have been spreading misinformation and lies to create fear among people on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. No citizen of the country would be affected with the law, he said.

In a live interaction with netizens on a social media platform on Sunday, he tried to allay fears on the amended law, saying it was an effort to create awareness about the Act among people. Stating that the Opposition parties were trying to infuse hatred among some sections of society in the name of opposing the new law, he said no person living in the country, irrespective of his/her religion, needs to fear the amendment to the 1955 law.

While the 1955 law allowed citizenship to any person who migrated to India and lived in the country for 11 years, this amendment would allow citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis who fled other countries unable to withstand the religious discrimination there and had lived in India for five years. However, the Congress, TRS and several other parties “blinded by Muslim appeasement” were opposing the new law without making any effort to understand it completely, Mr. Laxman said.

He clarified that the new law would not have any impact on Indians, whether Hindus or Muslims, and it was meant only to provide relief to religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who fled their countries after undergoing atrocities and attacks, by giving them Indian citizenship.

Mr. Laxman criticised the Congress for its ‘double standards’ on the issue and reminded how former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in 2003 had stressed the need for amendments in the Citizenship Act, 1955, with the demand to give citizenship to minorities who had fled neighbouring countries and taken refuge in India. However, the same party was opposing the amendment only with vote bank politics in mind, he alleged. The BJP leader also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Left parties and the TRS for opposing the new law. He stated that he would expose the Congress and TRS by holding awareness meetings on CAA across the State.