Mishandling of COVID patient’s body: probe ordered

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has ordered a detailed inquiry into shifting of the body of a COVID-19 patient from the Government General Hospital at Nizamabad on Friday without following the standard protocol by the mortuary staff.
In a statement issued on Saturday, DME Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy said the committee that was tasked to probe the incident had stated in its interim report that the body of the 50-year-old male COVID patient from Bheemgal was shifted out of the mortuary for burial by his relatives in an auto-rickshaw. The hospital authorities explained to the probe panel that the bodies of three COVID patients who died in the wee hours of Friday in GGH Nizamabad were kept at the disposal of mortuary staff after the completion of formalities.
As the hospital administration was engaged in managing the COVID in-patients, two COVID patients bodies were shifted in an ambulance and the relatives of another dead patient had forced the mortuary staff for handing over over the body stating that they had their own auto-rickshaw and would take the body in it. Preliminary enquiries by the probe panel found that the body was buried in a graveyard in Nizamabad. The DME stated that show-cause notices were issued to the mortuary staff who handed over the body without following standard protocol for COVID patients and action would be initiated against them after getting the final report. The DME further said Superintendent of GGH Nizamabad Dr. M. Nageshwar Rao had been instructed to file criminal cases on the staff involved in mishandling the patient’s body.
Dr. Ramesh Reddy also instructed the Superintendents of all Government Hospitals to strictly follow the COVID guidelines in handling the bodies and were told to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the larger public interest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath