Miscreants vandalise Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s camp office in Madhira

May 28, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Banners torn down, miscreants flee when neighbours raised an alarm

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons damaged the flex banners at the camp office of former Khammam MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Madhira town on Saturday night.

Sources said that miscreants barged into the premises of the office building late in the night and vandalised the flower pots and pulled down flex banners.

When some neighbours raised an alarm on noticing the miscreants, the latter fled from the spot.

The staff of the camp office filed a police complaint seeking action against those responsible for the act of vandalism.

In a separate incident, a follower of Mr. Srinivas Reddy was manhandled allegedly by some supporters of the ruling BRS near the NTR statue at the bypass road in Khammam on Sunday morning.

The exact reason behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately.

