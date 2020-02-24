Miscreants carry off ATM with cash in Telangana

SANGAREDDY

24 February 2020 08:17 IST

The machine had ₹ 2.27 lakh

Some unidentified persons have carried away an ATM machine with ₹2,27,000 in it from Rudraram in Patancheru mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

There was no security in the ATM centre making the job easy for the offenders, police said. According to Patancheru Circle Inspector P. Naresh there are two ATM machines in the IndiCash ATM centre. The offenders entered the centre and took away a machine containing ₹ 2,27,000 in various denominations.

It is suspected that five to six persons might have brought a transport vehicle to the ATM centre and taken away the machine. Police are searching the footage from the nearby CCTV camera. Clues team and dog squad were roped in to nab the culprits.

Advertising

Advertising

It is suspected that the miscreants might have taken more than half-an-hour to remove the ATM machine and carry it away. Case has been registered under 457,380 IPC.

Patancheru police registered a case and are investigating.