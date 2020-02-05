Miscalculation costs GHMC dear

GHMC is losing several lakhs of rupees every year by way of property tax, owing to miscalculation of the deviation penalty payable by various commercial establishments in the North Zone.

More than 50 commercial establishments and complexes have not been paying the tax for the last three to four years, miffed with the inflated property tax bills, sources informed. “Our complex was constructed way back in 1995, and as per applicable law, I am not required to pay more than 10% penalty for deviations in the structure. I paid the same amount for several years, till the authorities started charging me 100% penalty,” Vittal Ram (name changed), a commercial complex owner from Regimental Bazaar, who has been doing rounds of GHMC, said.

About four years ago, all these complexes were served notices for payment of unauthorised construction penalty of 100%.

Attempts to represent to the circle-level authorities were not successful, and in protest, the owners have stopped paying property tax. “After a while, the official who initially overcharged us got transferred, and whoever came in later continued the same assessment.

Any number of representations would not help, as no official was willing to take the onus of reducing the tax amount upon himself,” another owner said.

As per the rulebook, only 10% penalty for deviations should be levied on property tax for structures built after March 1, 1994 and up to December 14, 2007. For the structures rising since since December 15, 2007 up to August 4, 2013, the penalty for deviations has been fixed at 25% of the property tax.

For structures coming up after August 4, 2013, the unauthorised construction penalty has been revised to anywhere between 25% and 100%, based on the extent of deviation.

Accordingly, if the deviation from the sanctioned plan is below 10%, the penalty will be 25% on the tax amount. If it is more than 10%, 50% penalty is chargeable. If the deviation from sanctioned plan is 100%, a penalty of 100% will be charged on the property tax.

Approached for their version, GHMC officials admitted off the record that several complexes in areas such as Regimental Bazaar, Kalasiguda, Ranigunj, Monda Market, Patigadda, Begumpet and Prakash Nagar had stopped paying property tax owing to a flaw in calculation, which nobody was ready to rectify.

“For the last four years, it has been a game of who would blink first. The complex owners are not approaching the court of law seeking redress, nor are GHMC officials trying to seize the properties despite non-payment of property tax. In the bargain, the corporation is losing several lakhs of rupees every year,” an official shared.