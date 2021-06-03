MIS-C can be life threatening

HYDERABAD

Anticipating a possible surge in COVID paediatric cases, paediatricians are making parents aware about post-COVID complications like Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), so that they do not suffer from critical complications or life-threatening risks.

Head of the Paediatrics department at Niloufer Hospital Dr. T. Usha Rani said that MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Stressing that the condition is rare, senior paediatricians and Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy said that it can pose a threat to life if detected or treatment starts in late stages. At Niloufer Hospital, 30 children with this condition have recovered and four more are on a path of recovery.

This condition is usually detected two to six weeks after testing COVID positive. Doctors said that even children with asymptomatic COVID might get MIS-C.

Since COVID might not be diagnosed in some children, parents are asked to be watchful of the symptoms of MIS-C, which can help in early recovery.