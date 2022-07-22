Miraculous escape for schoolchildren

Heavy rains pound Mahabubabad district

A school bus stranded in an overflowing stream in near Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

As heavy rains battered several parts of Mahabubabad district on Friday, several schoolchildren had a miraculous escape when the private school bus in which they were travelling got stuck in an overflowing stream in the middle of the road for sometime in the morning.

Sources said that the bus was on its way to Narasimhulapet from Thorrur when the incident occurred. The bus with more than a dozen schoolchildren on board got stuck in the swirling waters of a local stream while crossing the flooded stretch of the road, sources added.

As the panic stricken students raised an alarm, the local villagers rushed to their rescue and saved all of them, including the bus crew.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed several areas in Karimnagar, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem and various other districts in the last 24 hours, after a few days of respite from incessant rains, which paralysed normal life in most parts of the State last week.