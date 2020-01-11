Mint donates insulated containers to Akshaya Patra

The Indian Government Mint, a public sector unit manufacturing currency coins, and a unit of Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCL), has extended its support to the Akshaya Patra Foundation by sponsoring 300 food distribution insulated containers worth ₹18.26 lakh.
This will help to supply nutritious food to 300-500 children in more than 200 government schools.
These hot insulated vessels maintain the quality and hygiene of food prepared in the Akshaya Patra kitchen at Narsingi. The vessels were presented to Akshaya Patra at a ceremony at Narsingi on Friday.
