Minors rescued from bangle-making unit

The Balapur police apprehended a person for allegedly putting to work at least nine minors at a bangle-making unit.
Police raided the unit based on a tip-off and rescued the minors, Balapur inspector B Bhaskar said. They were allegedly made to work for long hours and in cramped conditions.
“We raided the bangle making unit based on specific information. The accused is Mohsin, who is from Bihar. He runs the unit. He brought the victims from Bihar and put them to work in the single room where they work and stay, in unhygienic conditions. This has been going on for the last six months,” Mr Bhaskar said.
The victims are in the age group of 14-18 years. Police intimated the Women and Child Welfare Department who took charge of the victims. Mr Bhaskar said a case under the Juvenile Justice Act was booked.
Liquor theft
The North Zone Task Force personnel apprehended two persons for allegedly breaking into a restaurant and stealing lliquor bottles.
The accused are Kaliwalay Athish (23), a fruit vendor, and a resident of Puranapul, and Madugula Kanishk (21), an unemployed youth from Shahinayatgunj.
On June 8, the accused, along with two associates, allegedly broke into a bar, stole 15 bottles of liquor and sold some of the bottles for ₹12,000 which they divided among themselves. Police seized from the possession of the accused ₹10,000 and two mobile phones.
