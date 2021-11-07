Hyderabad

Minority students told to excel in competitive exams

Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday encouraged students to do better in competitive exams.

Mr. Eshwar chaired a review meeting with advisor to government on minority welfare A.K. Khan, secretary Ahmad Nadeem, and TS Minorities’ Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary B. Shafiullah.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had set up 204 TMREIS schools that have been providing quality education, and 124 schools have been upgraded to junior colleges. As many as 48 buildings house them for which rents are being paid.

He also underscored that food and nutrition for students should not be compromised, and the managements should regularly keep stock.


