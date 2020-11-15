Hyderabad

Minorities Commission seeks report on Parsi Aram Ghar encroachment

The Telangana State Minorities Commission (TSMC) granted Nizamabad district administration and police a month to file a detailed report on the alleged encroachment of a Parsi Aram Ghar in Kanteshwar Village, Nizamabad district.

The TSMC was dealing with a petition filed by Omim Maneckshaw Debara, who said that the Parsi Aram Ghar, spread over 1 acre and 39 guntas, was being encroached upon. He had also claimed that excavation work was being carried out in and around the property by the alleged encroachers.

A special hearing of TSMC led by Chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin, attended by vice-chairman Shankar Luke, and members Gusti Noria, T Gopal Rao and Syed Raheem, was convened. The Nizamabad district administration, and police sought a month to submit a detailed report on the issue. The officials also stated that it was ‘by mistake’ that a private company had erected a signboard on the Parsi Aram Ghar land parcel. Further, Nizamabad police assured the TSMC that their personnel are keeping a close watch to prevent any activity on the land parcel.

The TSMC directed the district administration to submit a factual report on or before December 12.

