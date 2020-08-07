Minor sexually assaulted at protection home by donor

Three arrested; authorities shift all the other children to various homes

In a shocking incident which has come to light after a week’s delay, a minor orphan girl was found to have been sexually assaulted by a benefactor of the protection home where she stayed in the city, prompting child protection authorities to shift all other girls out of the home.

As per details shared by highly reliable sources, the 14-year-old victim was staying at Maruti Orphanage in Deeptisri Nagar where she had been admitted in 2015, after her parents died.

Post COVID-19 outbreak in March, when children were being allowed to go to parents’ or relatives’ homes, the girl was also taken home by her uncle. A few days after that, the uncle asked the home authorities to take her back without giving any reason. The caretaker refused to accept the girl saying without COVID-19 test, she cannot take her back.

He, nevertheless, kept insisting time and again for next four months, and courting firm denial from the home, he left the girl with his cousin who is also a close kin of the girl. Noticing that the girl was unable to walk properly, the woman questioned her. Initially, the girl said her uncle had beaten her up, but upon physical examination, her aunt learnt that she had been sexually assaulted and brutalised.

Caretaker’s involvement

After much questioning and goading, the girl revealed that a donor of the home where she had stayed sexually assault her repeatedly, after giving her soft drink laced with drugs. The caretaker of the home, too, would assist him.

Missing detail in FIR

The girl’s aunt reported this to the Bowenpally Police Station where a zero FIR was registered on July 31, and later transferred to the Ameenpur Police Station under the limits of which the home is located. FIR by Bowenpally police, however, omits the girl’s four-month stay at her uncle’s place, and instead, mentions that she was directly taken to her “sister’s place” from the protection home.

The home, which was located in Miyapur earlier, was given licence by the Women and Child Development department in 2017, after the district level inspection committee certified it. Almost 60 out of the 70-odd children staying at the home were referred here by the district child protection authorities.

This was one of the few homes which accepted children during COVID-19 lockdown, sources informed, even while the victim had been repeatedly denied a return.

Over 50 children present in the home have been rescued and shifted to four different homes in the district after the incident, sources said. The victim has been sent to Niloufer Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Three persons, including donor Venugopal, and caretakers of the home Vijaya and Jayadeep have been arrested and sent for remand, while the Rangareddy District Child Protection Unit has lodged a complaint with Jeedimetla Police against the victim’s uncle for beating her up.