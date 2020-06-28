Minor reshuffle of IAS officers in State

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government has transferred Nagarkurnool Collector E. Sridhar from the post with immediate effect.

Mr. Sridhar has been asked to report to the General Administration department for further orders. Wanaparthy district Collector Yasmin Basha was given full additional charge as Nagarkurnool Collector till further orders.

Though no official reasons have been cited behind Mr. Sridhar’s sudden transfer, official sources said the government was unhappy over his performance. Mr. Sridhar, according to sources, did not perform up to expectations in the implementation of the flagship programmes, Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati programmes, aimed at comprehensive development of rural and urban areas respectively.

Education Secretary Chitra Ramachandran has been relieved of the charge of Housing Department which she had been holding since her transfer to head the Education Department. Transport and Roads and Buildings B Secretary Sunil Sharma has been given the full additional charge as Housing Secretary.

The development assumes significance in view of the fact that the prestigious programmes like two-bedroom housing scheme are nearing completion and the government is said to be preparing a complete schedule of starting distribution of the houses to the eligible beneficiaries.