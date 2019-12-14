Minor raped by neighbour

A girl studying in Class VII was allegedly assaulted sexually by her 18-year-old neighbour in Uppuguda of Chatrinaka here on Saturday.

Chatrinaka inspector R. Vidya Sagar Reddy said the offence took place around 2.30 p.m. after the accused, Rakesh, invited the 14-year-old victim to his house stating that his sister is expecting her. Both, Rakesh’s sister and victim are friends and would often visit each other's houses.

“Soon after she entered his house, the accused locked the doors and raped her,” he said.

Police said that Rakesh threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the assault. However, the victim narrated the offence to her mother after she rushed to their home and started crying, Mr. Reddy said.

She was sent for medical examinations and a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 359 (Kidnapping) and relevant Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against Rakesh, who was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Chandrayangutta police on Saturday arrested two brothers, including an auto-rickshaw driver for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager on December 8.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Mosaa (21), a private employee and elder sibling Mohammed Amer (24), an auto-rickshaw driver from Vattepally in Fathima Nagar of Falaknuma.