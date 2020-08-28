Minor held for creating fake FB account of RS MP

Hyderabad

28 August 2020 22:58 IST

Tries to extort money from Joginipally’s friends

A 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, who created a fake Facebook profile of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar Joginipally, was nabbed by the Cyberabad cyber crime police on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, chatted with Mr. Joginipally’s friends through the fake account saying that he needs money for his friend’s daughter’s medical treatment at Bhopal, and requested them to send the amount.

On Tuesday a person approached police stating that he got a Facebook friend request and he accepted it. A few minutes later, he got a message from the said account to send ₹ 50,000 via GooglePay. “After which the complainant made an inquiry about the profile and found that it was a fake account, and he requested us to take action,” police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and during the course of the investigation, the fraudster, a juvenile, was apprehended.

“The boy collects information of VIPs throughout India via social media and used to practice their language in the same terminology to a make a quick buck. Likewise, he observed the profile details of Mr. Joginipally through Facebook and hatched a plan to make money from his followers,” the investigators said.

Woman found dead

A homemaker, who consumed insecticide on Wednesday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday.

The victim, Aaradhana Vijayvargiya, 50, wife of Surender Kumar Vijayvargiya from Malakpet, was suffering from depression from the past few years, the police said. “Her tenants living on the ground floor of their house were infected with coronavirus. She suspected that the virus would contract her family members too,” said Malakpet police.

On Wednesday night, the victim consumed insecticide and was soon rushed to a private hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., the doctors pronounced her dead and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem examination in Osmania General Hospital morgue.