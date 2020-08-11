Minor girls ‘murder’ abusive father

Two minor girls allegedly murdered their father after being vexed with his harassment, police said on Tuesday.
According to Jagadgirigutta police, who are investigating the case, the victim Masani Raju (45) was an alcoholic and used to frequently beat and verbally abuse the juveniles who are 16 and 17 years old.
On Monday night, in an inebriated condition, Raju allegedly began to verbally abuse the duo. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, they allegedly smother him while he was falling asleep.
“The girls’ mother had died nearly a year ago. They were constantly harassed by the father. There is no indication of sexual harassment. The girls are absconding and we are looking for them,” Jagadgirigutta inspector of police A Ganga Reddy said.
A murder case has been registered and investigation is in progress.
