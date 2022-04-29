Minor girl raped by youth

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth abutting the compound wall of a school building at a village in Kamalapur mandal on Thursday night.

The accused identified as Srikanth, 22, of the same village from where the victim hails, allegedly got acquainted with the minor girl, a class VIII student, by making frequent phone calls.

He took her to an isolated place adjoining the school building and allegedly raped her on Thursday night, police said.

The Kamalapur police on Friday registered a case against Srikanth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint by the father of the victim,

The police have launched a hunt to track down the accused, who is at large.

