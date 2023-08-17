ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl of migrant workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh dies after being gang-raped by four

August 17, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

A watchman cum site supervisor of a building at a real estate venture along with three others allegedly gang-raped the girl

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Picture used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

A minor girl of a migrant workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by four persons at Appannapet village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on August 14 night.

The horrific crime, which took place hours before Independence Day, came to light belatedly after the death of the alleged rape victim while being taken to her native place by her family members in a private vehicle the next day, sources said.

A watchman cum site supervisor of a building at a real estate venture along with three others allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted the girl at a secluded place on the outskirts of Appannapet near Peddapalli on August 14 night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly fled the scene leaving behind the girl profusely bleeding. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

They allegedly forced her family members to leave Appannapet to their native place in a private vehicle. The rape victim reportedly succumbed to the injuries on the way to Madhya Pradesh.

The district police higher-ups dispatched a police team to the native village of the alleged rape victim in Madhya Pradesh and another to trace the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US