Minor girl of migrant workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh dies after being gang-raped by four

August 17, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

A minor girl of a migrant workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by four persons at Appannapet village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on August 14 night.

The horrific crime, which took place hours before Independence Day, came to light belatedly after the death of the alleged rape victim while being taken to her native place by her family members in a private vehicle the next day, sources said.

A watchman cum site supervisor of a building at a real estate venture along with three others allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted the girl at a secluded place on the outskirts of Appannapet near Peddapalli on August 14 night.

The accused allegedly fled the scene leaving behind the girl profusely bleeding. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

They allegedly forced her family members to leave Appannapet to their native place in a private vehicle. The rape victim reportedly succumbed to the injuries on the way to Madhya Pradesh.

The district police higher-ups dispatched a police team to the native village of the alleged rape victim in Madhya Pradesh and another to trace the accused.