Minor girl of migrant family dies after being gangraped in Peddapalli district

An audio clip purportedly of the victim surfaces in social media

August 18, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 15-year-old minor girl of a migrant construction workers’ family from Madhya Pradesh died after being allegedly gangraped and assaulted by four persons at Appannapet village in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on August 14 night.

The horrific crime, which took place hours before the Independence Day, came to light belatedly after the death of the rape victim while being taken to her native place by her family members in a private vehicle the next day, sources said.

A watchman-cum-site supervisor of a building at a real estate venture along with three others allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted the girl at a secluded place on the outskirts of Appannapet near Peddapalli on Monday night.

The accused allegedly fled the scene leaving behind the girl profusely bleeding. They allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone.

The accused allegedly forced her sister and brother-in-law to immediately shift her to their native place in a private vehicle. The rape victim reportedly succumbed to her injuries on the way to Madhya Pradesh.

The district police higher ups dispatched a police team to the native village of the rape victim in Madhya Pradesh and another to trace the accused.

An audio clip in which the rape victim is purportedly heard narrating the tale of ordeal at the hands of the watchman and three others to her family members, went viral on social media on Thursday.

However, the local police did not confirm the authenticity of the audio clip, saying investigation into the case was still underway.

