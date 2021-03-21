Minor fire at TRS office

A minor fire broke out at the TRS office in Banjara Hills on Saturday when the party activists burst crackers to celebrate the win of S. Vani Devi, TRS candidate for the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates’ MLC constituency.

Sparks from the crackers fell on the plants on the portico resulting in fire and smoke billowing out of a part of the portico. However, party activists doused the fire even before the fire tender reached there.

Police immediately stopped the cadre from further bursting the crackers and cleared the place. A fire tender was out on standby near the office as a measure of precaution.

Party sources said that large number of cadre gathered at the office with crackers as soon as they received the news of Ms. Vani Devi emerging victorious defeating the BJP candidate and sitting MLC N. Ramchander Rao.