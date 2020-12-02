Minor confusion with first time ballot paper voters

STAFF REPORTER

02 December 2020 00:08 IST

Electors who exercised their right to vote on Tuesday said that they grappled with minor confusion as it was their first time voting through ballot papers.

“I was confused as to where to stamp the ballot paper. Should it be on the symbol or elsewhere? There were no instructions. May look like a juveline question, but it is important,” Haseeb Jafferi.

Others like M A Sayeed, a techie and first time ballot paper voter from Shaikpet ward, said that folding the ballot paper was a confusing, given the large number of candidates in certain wards. This was a concern seen among party polling agents. “We had eight candidates and there was some issue with folding. The party name was on two columns and it had to be folded in a certain way so that there was smudging The polling agents too tried to explain to us and were concerned. Before stamping the ballot paper, it was folded and given to us, but some had problems,” he said.

Others like Ashish Chowdhury said that a part of his ballot paper was stained on account of the indelible ink.