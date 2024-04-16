ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy drowns in Sanathnagar GMHC swimming pool

April 16, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy who went to fetch a cricket ball from a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) swimming pool in Sanathnagar, Hyderabad drowned in it on Monday evening. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

 

A minor died after drowning in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swimming pool in Sanathnagar on Monday evening.  

Kartikeya, 12, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Sanathnagar, was playing cricket with his friends between 4-6 pm on Monday when the ball fell into the swimming pool.  

“He went to the swimming pool to get the ball and drowned in it,” Sanathanagar police inspector A Purender Reddy said.  

Other children playing along with Kartikeya informed his mother, who rushed to the spot to find her son’s dead body inside the pool. The body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. 

The Sanathnagar police have filed the case under the section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “Investigation is ongoing. So far, we have not found any other suspicious links to the death,” said the official.  

