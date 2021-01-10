Minor biker dies in accident

Hyderabad

10 January 2021 21:51 IST

Victim was not wearing a helmet

A 16-year-old boy riding a two-wheeler with his sister as a pillion rider died when he lost control and hit an electric pole at Shamirpet on Sunday morning.

Chandu was not wearing a helmet. His elder sister Mounika escaped with injuries.

Shamirpet inspector S. Santosham said that the accident took place around 11.30 a.m. between Bommaraspet and Jaganguda villages. Residents of Shamirpet village, they were going towards Jaganguda to attend a marriage.

“Chandu lost control of his bike, and hit the roadside electric pole, and fell off. As a result he suffered severe head injury and died on the spot, while his sister got injured,” Mr. Santosham said, adding that Mounika was taken to a private hospital.