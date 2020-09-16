Minor among two killed in wall collapse

A carpenter and his assistant, a minor, were killed after a portion of the wall of a Hanuman temple collapsed in Perzadiguda following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening.
At 6.30 p.m. Praveen Kumar (44) and Mohan (15) were on their way back home in Vishnupuri Colony of Medipally on a bike when the temple wall collapsed and fell on them. Kumar was riding the bike.
“They suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,” Medipally inspector Anji Reddy said. He said a case under Section 174 Cr.PC (suspicious death) was registered and the bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Woman swept away
A 38-year-old woman was swept away in a swollen water stream near Shapur Tanda of Vikarabad district here on Wednesday evening.
The victim was identified as Anitha, wife of Dasharath, a farm labourer from Shapur Tanda. According to Vikarabad Superintendent of Police M. Narayana, the victim, along with her husband and six children, was returning home after finishing their day’s work in an agriculture field. As the stream was overflowing they waited there for nearly 20 minutes and later tried to cross it with the help of a rope.
“It was raining heavily and while they were crossing the stream, she stumbled on a stone and got swept away in the strong current. Two of her six children, who were crossing the stream by holding her hand, escaped by clinging to a tree, and were rescued by the locals,” he said. Late in the evening, Anitha’s body was fished out and handed over to family members.
