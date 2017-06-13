Minor among four held for using narcotic drug

A minor, who started using hookah at home after frequenting hookah parlours and got addicted to ganja, was arrested along with three youngsters on Tuesday after they were ‘found using narcotic drug’.

Twenty two grams of Metylene Dioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA) - also known as ECSTACY - was seized from the arrested juvenile, Mohd. Ibrahim, Mohd. Althaf Hussian and M. Prashanth Paul. The three accused were 21 years old.

The minor was in tenth standard when he first went to a hookah parlour in Shivam with a friend in 2016. “He developed a craze of sort for it and frequently visited the place,” the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) officials who busted the gang said.

The juvenile got a hookah arranged in a room on the terrace of his house and started using it along with his friends there. A person called Kishore of Dhoolpet gave him ganja to which he eventually got addicted.

Abdul Hannan of Mehdipatnam started supplying the Ecstacy drug to the minor who allegedly consumed it with the three accused. On a tip-off, the TF Inspector S. Mohan and his team caught the gang. Hannan and Kishore are still at large.

In another case, the Rachakonda police caught two persons from Mumbai who were procuring ganja from the two Telugu States. They were supplying it to customers in Mumbai where it was high in demand.

Probe into the case began when the Rachakonda police intercepted an i10 car and found 73 kilos of ganja being transported in it to Mumbai four days ago. They interrogated Mahesh and Madhavi who were allegedly smuggling the narcotic substance.

Based on their confession, the investigators went to Mumbai and caught the kingpins, Murthy and Ashok.

They would smuggle the ganja to Mumbai where it was in high demand. During further probe, M. Shravani and Malishetty Ravi Kiran, were arrested.