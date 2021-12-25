‘Ministers, TRS MPs exposed BJP’s betrayal of TS farmers’

‘State Civil Supplies Corporation had written seven letters to FCI’

The efforts of Telangana Ministers and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs during their recent visit to Delhi on the issue of paddy procurement did not go waste as they have exposed the betrayal of Telangana farmers by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Government at the Centre, TRS leaders have said.

Speaking to reporters separately, Government Whip Balka Suman and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) Chairman A. Jeevan Reddy said here on Saturday that both the Union Ministers and the State BJP leaders had been speaking lies continuously on the paddy/rice procurement in the State. They wondered how could Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal feign ignorance on several letters written by Telangana to Food Corporation of India (FCI) highlighting the delay in lifting custom milled rice pertaining to the last rabi season.

The State Civil Supplies Corporation had written seven letters to FCI on the problems of storage space and shortage of railway rakes. In spite of repeated requests made by Telangana for speeding up lifting of rice pertaining to last rabi, the Central and State BJP leaders were spreading misinformation.

Instead of raising the issue in Parliament, the Congress leaders including Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy and others were acting as Team B of BJP by reciting the BJP line on paddy procurement issue when they were aware of facts as they too were interested in politicising the issue rather than helping farmers, the TRS leaders said.

On the announcement of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay about staging a protest on the unemployment issue, the TRS leaders sought to know if he could convince the BJP Government at the Centre on issuing a white paper on vacancies in Central Government, status of unemployment, privatisation/selling of public sector undertakings and also not fulfilling the promises made in the bifurcation Act.