Ministers, top brass take stock of alleged rape at Gandhi Hospital

Police investigating all angles

A day after it was reported that a woman was allegedly raped in Gandhi Hospital, ministers of the Telangana government and top police officers convened a meeting to take stock of the situation.

Police on Tuesday said the woman was taken for medical examination, and later to the Bharosa Centre of Hyderabad police where her statement was recorded. Sources also said that the woman failed to identify the security guards who allegedly sexually assaulted her by confining her in a room.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered rape case and a probe is on in all angles. However, possibility of repeated sexual assault on her inside the hospital is raising doubts, as there is constant movement of patients, their attendants, doctors, hospital staff and even police officers in some case, in every floor,” an officer requesting anonymity said, adding that the search for another woman who is missing is underway.

In the course of developments on Tuesday, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud met officials of the Gandhi Hospital. The meeting saw the participation of Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Shikha Goel, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar.

They reiterated that strict action would be taken against those who harass women in the State, even as they directed the police to probe the case from all angles, and in an expeditious manner. The Commissioner said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Later in the day, Telangana State Women’s Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy too visited Gandhi Hospital and sought information about the alleged rape in which a hospital staff is said to be an accused. The hospitals administrative officials gave details such as date of admission of the patient, attendants who signed papers, in which ward was the patient admitted, and other connected details. Sources said that police have spoke to other patients in the ward.

The alleged rape saw the protests with the Mahila Congress demanding the arrest at the earliest of those are are involved.

The Chilkalguda police booked a case against a member of the staff of the hospital, reported to be a friend of the complainant’s brother, who was being treated at the hospital. The complainant alleged that she was injected with unknown substances and then raped for four days.