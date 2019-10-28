Ministers review Medaram jatara work in Warangal

The ensuing Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram of Mulugu district must be conducted in a befitting way, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

She along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy held a review meeting with officials and public representatives of erstwhile Warangal district. “The State government is utmost importance to the tribal festival resulting in increased popularity and multiplied footfall. We have to make arrangements noting the challenges faced during the previous fairs. Experienced officers and officials, wherever they are, will be assigned duties here on deputation. This decision is intended to help in efficient conduction of the jatara,” she said. With just 90 days left for the country’s biggest tribal fair, officials from various departments were asked to prepare their plan of action immediately and execute the required work. Mr. Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the government released ₹ 75 crore for conducting the jatara and that officials from 21 departments must begin the required work at the earliest and finish them before Sankranti festival.

“The festival should be free of plastic. With the State government rooting for a plastic-free society, we must ensure alternates to plastic and try to reduce the usage as much as possible. Devotees also must cooperate with us on this,” he said.

Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the State government is pushing for national festival tag as it is one of the most popular fairs in the country.