Minister’s plea for de-notifying 15 acres of land in Karimnagar heard in HC

Justice P. Naveen Rao of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Registry to tag a writ petition filed by Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar relating to over 15 acres of land in Karimangar with a similar plea filed by him earlier.

The Minister filed the fresh petition seeking a direction to suspend the Karimangar district Collector’s notification including the 15 acres and 26 guntas of land in Kazipur village of Kothapally mandal in prohibitory list. Mr. Kamalakar also wanted the court to declare the failure of Telangana State Waqf Board to de-notify the said land as illegal and arbitrary.

In 2014, the Minister had filed a writ petition challenging the gazette notification issued in 1990 relating to the said land. That notification of 1990 included the 15.26 acres of land in Kazipur under prohibitory list under section 22-A (1) (a) of the Registration Act-1908.

The Minister claimed to have purchased the 15.26 acres of land from the rightful owners of the property. The Minister’s counsel Ravi Shankar Jandhyala contended that the said land was an ‘Inam land’. A person called Syed Hameeduddin was ‘Inamdar’ of land. Hence, it was not at all the property of the Wakf board, he told the court. The petitioner claimed that the Inams Abolition Act was introduced to confer proprietary rights to certain classes of inams in Telangana. Thus, the Inamdar Hameeduddin was entitled to Occupancy Rights Certificate (ORC) over the said land.

Since the petitioner already filed another writ petition on the same subject earlier in 2014 and which was pending, the judge directed the Registry to tag both the pleas together to hear them simultaneously.