Ministers offer succour to lockdown-hit

After Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asked people’s representatives to be on the field helping police during the lockdown, several Ministers and MLAs took to streets in their respective towns. However, the response was lukewarm in the districts.

Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao responded positively to the CM’s call and visited night shelters in the city enquiring with the inmates about the facilities.

He asked Hyderabad District Collector Shweta Mohanty to ensure all facilities were provided to people who don’t have anywhere to go and end up at shelters.

He also interacted with people on roads and when a few people said they wanted to go to Uppal but were forced to walk, he arranged a vehicle for them. He asked officials to shift a man from Bihar, who said he had nowhere to go, to a night shelter.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao also travelled in the district asking people on problems faced by them even as they asked them to stay indoors. A vehicle with a video message of Mr. Harish Rao asking people to take care and to stay indoors and also explaining how dangerous the virus can be was seen at various places in the combined Medak district.

Similarly, Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy visited most of the mandals in his Medchal constituency and reviewed the situation with the police and revenue officials. He visited Jahawarnagar, Ghatkesar and Keesara mandals, and asked officials to ensure that the lockdown was complete but people in emergencies dealt with a humane approach.

In Khammam, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar held a review meeting with officials on the supply of essential commodities. Several elected representatives got active only after he landed at Khammam from Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In Mahabubnagar, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud visited the new Rythu Bazaar and asked officials to make arrangements for farmers to sell vegetables. Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath too visited the localities in his constituency.

Representatives scared

Reports from the districts said elected representatives were too scared to venture out though a few did their best visiting their areas. “We have not seen our corporator after the lockdown,” a resident of Karimnagar said, adding they too were scared to come out.

However, some of them claimed they were strictly following the lockdown by the government and officials were making all the arrangements. In Karimnagar, local corporators came out only after Minister Gangula Kamalakar arrived from Hyderabad and reviewed the situation. Wednesday being Ugadi also contributed to lesser participation of the elected representatives in towns and cities in the State.