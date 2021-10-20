Ministers, MLAs grabbing limelight for welfare schemes: public representatives

Hyderabad

20 October 2021 19:49 IST

Claim this may affect their goodwill and future political opportunities

Public representatives of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) are annoyed with the Telangana government that their participation in government schemes has been reduced drastically and this may impact their goodwill and future political opportunities.

Wherever there is an opportunity for their involvement to take some credit for the government welfare schemes, Ministers and MLAs are grabbing them and relegating them to the background. This was one of the main grouses that the party representatives from districts, particularly ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches apart from chairmen of various corporations, have with the government.

Their displease stems from the fact that most of the financial benefits of government’s welfare programmes are directly going into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries and they can’t even claim some role in it. Their grouse was brought to the notice of the party high command during the ongoing review meetings of the constituencies being held as a precursor to the party plenary on October 25.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao admitted that the people’s representatives from the party have asked for increased participation in the welfare programmes like Shaadi Mubarak, KTR Kits or financial support from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Rythu Bandhu or Aasra pensions too are directly credited into the beneficiaries’ accounts leaving no scope for corruption but also cutting down the partymen’s role, which they feel is important for gaining positive traction from the schemes for betterment of their political future or even the party’s, a senior leader argued.

In some schemes like the Shaadi Mubarak or assistance from CMRF, cheques are distributed by the Ministers or MLAs along with officials. Since Ministers are now touring extensively in their constituencies and districts, they don’t leave any opportunity for others to take credit.

KTR is said to have taken note of this request from public representatives in districts and assured to increase their participation. Ultimately, the party benefits from their participation as it increases confidence among the local leaders along with the party is what some leaders claim.