Minister welcomes Opposition participation in Pattana Pragathi

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has welcomed the participation of Opposition leaders in the ambitious Pattana Pragathi programme in Karimnagar town.

Participating in the third day of the Pattana Pragathi programme in 40th, 11th and 12th municipal divisions in Karimnagar town along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and municipal commissioner Valluru Kranthi on Wednesday, the Minister said the Opposition leaders were also participating in the programme due to pressure from people. “It is a welcome sign that the Opposition leaders are also participating in the Pattana Pragathi programme as people have accepted the programme for the development of the town,” he said.

Since elections were completed, all political parties should now participate in developmental works for the benefit of people.

“We are staying in the town and we should strive for the development of the localities and there was no dearth of funds for developmental works,” he said.

He said there was good response to the Pattana Pragathi programme with the active participation of people. He said the authorities were identifying the prevailing problems in various localities and taking measures for solving them.

They would take up massive plantation in the coming monsoon season.

Earlier, the Minister, during his visit to various localities, conducted walkathon and inquired about various problems by interacting with residents and instructed the officials to note down the issues and take measures to solve them.

The Mayor asked the people to participate in the programme for a long-term solution to all problems in the localities.

‘Segregate garbage’

At Siddipet, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said a fine of ₹500 would be imposed for not segregating wet and dry garbage at source and for throwing garbage in open places or on roads.

Participating in Pattana Pragathi programme held at the district headquarters on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said despite repeated appeals, people were not heeding the advice and throwing garbage in vacant places and not segregating wet and dry garbage.

“Every empty plot is transforming into a dump yard. It’s our responsibility to keep our lane neat and clean in addition to our houses. We will impose a fine of ₹500 against those who are violating the rule,” said Mr. Harish Rao, while visiting 20th and 30th wards.

The Minister directed the authorities to give connection for underground drainage within 10 days.

“Once there used to be water problem at Siddipet and it was completely addressed. We can address the garbage problem as well if you cooperate,” he told the public adding that while wet garbage would be collected every day dry garbage would be collected twice in a week and it must be segregated at source.

He said that jute bags would be distributed to 39,000 houses in the town as plastic was banned completely. He promised to take up beautification of Erra Cheruvu on the lines of Komati Cheruvu.

Mr. Harish Rao said he would request Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to extend the deadline for GOs 58 and 59 and suggested that this would be final deadline to submit applications.

He said applications were pending for about 40 persons under GO 59 and directed the officials to hand over pattas for them in within a week.