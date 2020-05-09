Minister visits site for relocation of Uddandapur reservoir oustees

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud visited the site allotted for relocation of Uddandapur and Vallur villages to be displaced by a balancing reservoir being constructed as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme in Mahabubnagar district and assured villagers that the government would help them in every possible way.

Along with Jadcherla legislator C. Laxma Reddy and District Collector S. Venkata Rao, the Minister said the process to speed up project works had been initiated and justice would be done to every person losing their lands in the reservoir construction. Stating that the people being displaced need not migrate to other places in search of livelihood, Mr. Goud said proper opportunities would be created at the relocated habitation for their livelihood activities.

Once impounded with water, the Uddandapur reservoir with storage capacity of 16 tmc ft water would also be developed into a tourist sport besides encouraging the local communities to take up fish and shrimp farming in the reservoir.

Mr. Laxma Reddy said levelling of land would be taken up before allotment of house sites to all displaced people in the two villages and a model township with school and temple would be developed. He also assured the people of Devunigutta thanda and Bandameedipalle farmers for sparing their farm lands for relocation of Uddandapur and Vallur in Jadcherla mandal and that they too would be taken care of appropriately by the government.