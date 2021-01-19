Minister to lay foundation for modernisation of graveyard

GHMC has completed upgradation of 25 graveyards so far

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao will initiate several developmental works on Wednesday, including the renovation of the cremation ground at Dhaniyalagutta in Begumpet.

Majority of the works for which he would lay foundation stone are in the Kukatpally Zone, starting from JNTU up to KPHB Colony.

The Minister is set to also inaugurate a park close to JNTU, besides laying foundation for other projects, including nala widening works at Fateh Nagar, Allapur, and KPHB, sports complex at Balaji Nagar, KPHB, and indoor stadium at Phase-9, KPHB.

A press statement from GHMC has informed that the cremation ground at Dhaniyalagutta is being modernised with a cost of ₹4.6 crore. A compound wall will be constructed around the graveyard, besides provision of funeral platforms, provision for storage of mortal remains, prayer room, waiting area, seating gallery, parking, walkways, office place, wash area, and others. Electrification of the area, and landscaping will be taken up.

A modernised cremation ground with all facilities has been inaugurated at Balkampet in recent times, with a cost of ₹2.96 crore, the statement said.

GHMC has taken up modernisation and development of ‘model graveyards’, with improved facilities, aesthetic look and pleasant environment.

So far, a total of 25 graveyards have been upgraded in two phases with a cost of ₹25.4 crore, at locations such as Balkampet, Gopannapally, JP Colony, Tara Nagar, Miyapur, Moosapet, Gowtham Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, SP Nagar, Macha Bollarum, Ramreddy Nagar, Jamali Kunta, Punjagutta, Devuni Kunta, Domalguda, Shivarampally, Amberpet, Mallpur, Lalapet, Mettuguda, East Marredpally and Balkampet.

Six more graveyards are at various stages of construction/execution with a cost of over ₹17 crore, at locations such as Saheb Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Padma Nagar, KPHB Colony Phase-7 besides Dhaniyalagutta, the statement said.