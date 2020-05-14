Hyderabad

Minister, three mayors inspect development works

Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan along with Mayor of Peerzadiguda Jekka Venkat Reddy, and Mayor of Boduppal Samala Buchi Reddy inspected the development works of connecting roads towards Cherlapally railway station on Thursday.

With a view to developing Cherlapally railway station into a junction so that the burden on Secunderabad railway station may be reduced, connecting roads leading to the station are being widened and developed.

Similarly, the road from Chengicherla crossroads to Pedda Chengicherla through the railway overbridge is being widened to 100 feet, apart from another road to the station via Bharatnagar.

The team also inspected the land for proposed development of 120 feet road from NFC crossroads to Chengicherla main road, and from Bharath Gas Company to the railway station.

The feasibility of land acquisition would be discussed at a meeting to be convened shortly with Forest department and TSIIC officials, a statement by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

The team also inspected link roads and slip roads being developed in Uppal and Peerzadiguda.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:43:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/minister-three-mayors-inspect-development-works/article31586285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY