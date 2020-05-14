Minister, three mayors inspect development works

Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan along with Mayor of Peerzadiguda Jekka Venkat Reddy, and Mayor of Boduppal Samala Buchi Reddy inspected the development works of connecting roads towards Cherlapally railway station on Thursday.

With a view to developing Cherlapally railway station into a junction so that the burden on Secunderabad railway station may be reduced, connecting roads leading to the station are being widened and developed.

Similarly, the road from Chengicherla crossroads to Pedda Chengicherla through the railway overbridge is being widened to 100 feet, apart from another road to the station via Bharatnagar.

The team also inspected the land for proposed development of 120 feet road from NFC crossroads to Chengicherla main road, and from Bharath Gas Company to the railway station.

The feasibility of land acquisition would be discussed at a meeting to be convened shortly with Forest department and TSIIC officials, a statement by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

The team also inspected link roads and slip roads being developed in Uppal and Peerzadiguda.