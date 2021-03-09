Hyderabad

Minister tests COVID-positive, checks into hospital

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has tested positive for COVID-19. After getting the results on Monday, she checked into hospital and is said to have mild symptoms.

111 new cases

On Sunday, the State recorded 111 coronavirus case, taking the total to 3,00,011. The new cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad, 10 from Rangareddy and nine from Medchal Malkajgiri. No cases were recorded in nine districts including Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Wanaparthy and Suryapet,

While 19,929 people were tested, the results of 349 were awaited. With one more person succumbing to the virus, the death toll now stands at 1,642.

So far, a total of 89,84,552 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 1,807 are active while 2,96,562 have recovered.

