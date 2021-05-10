Minister takes stock of COVID-19 situation

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the official machinery to constantly monitor the COVID-19 prevention and control measures besides testing, vaccination and treatment services to combat the second wave of pandemic.

Mr Ajay, who has recovered from COVID-19 infection, conducted a review meeting on measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 with Collector R V Karnan and officials of the Health and other departments here on Monday. He exhorted the field functionaries of the government departments to create greater awareness on COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the ongoing household fever survey across the district.

He said the State government is making concerted efforts to fight COVID-19 and protect public health.

PSA plant

The recently inaugurated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plant is effectively catering to the oxygen requirements of the District Headquarters Hospital in the current pandemic situation, he said adding that the State government initiated the process of appointing additional medical and health staff.

He said the district administration is regularly monitoring the oxygen stock position and making all the drugs and facilities available for the COVID-19 patients.

He appreciated the police for keeping strict vigil to prevent black marketing of COVID-19 drugs.

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.