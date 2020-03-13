Minister takes serious view of milk producers not making supply

HYDERABAD

13 March 2020 20:38 IST

Proposals to enlist support of Gopalmitras should be considered, he says

The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, the State-run outfit selling milk products under the brand name Vijaya Telangana, has decided to take action against farmers who were not supplying milk to the federation despite having membership.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav directed the officials concerned to get district-wise lists of farmers who were not supplying milk to the federation so that appropriate action including cancellation of membership could be initiated against them. Though the government gave an incentive of ₹4 per litre over and above the procurement price fixed, a section of farmers was supplying their produce to private dairies. He expressed concern that some members of these farmers societies were encouraging them to supply to private sector rather than the State-owned federation.

The Minister was addressing the 10th board meeting of the federation here on Friday. He directed the officials concerned to conduct a special drive to identify such farmers and initiate necessary reforms. The officials could give membership to farmers who were willing to supply milk to the federation and could consider provision of incentives to them. This would help the federation augment its procurement.

Advertising

Advertising

He said proposals to enlist the support of Gopalamitras, volunteers promoting dairy products in villages, should also be considered and their meeting fixed shortly. Mr. Srinivas Yadav stressed the need for giving adequate publicity to Vijaya brand products so that their sales went up significantly. Outlets selling Vijaya brand products should be set up at all places of tourist and religious importance and modalities should be evolved to ensure supply of the products to all government establishments.

Officials should divide the State into four zones and appoint special officers to each zone for exclusively looking after enhancement of sales, he added.