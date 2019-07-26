Minister takes objection to Naidu’s claims on KCR-Jagan bonhomie

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud has taken strong objections to Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s charges on the bonhomie between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his AP counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu is not able to digest the initiative by the Telangana Chief Minister for maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring States.

Mr. Naidu was not interested in the steps initiated by the two Chief Ministers to ensure accelerated development of both the States, he said. The TDP president relied on publicity measures during his five years tenure and could not complete any major projects.

Incomplete Polavaram

The Polavaram project for instance was not completed in spite of the Centre allocating funds for it whereas the Telangana Government could complete major portion of the Kaleshwaram project benefitting farmers of several districts, he said.

“Instead of conducting an introspection on why his party had suffered humiliation, Mr. Naidu is casting aspersions on the initiatives being taken by the two Chief Ministers for friendly resolution of the issues,” he said.

The Minister was also critical of the BJP for its criticism of the TRS government.

He recalled how the Ministers of the Central Government appreciated the initiatives launched by the Telangana government and wanted other States to emulate Telangana model of welfare and developmental programmes.

The BJP State leaders, however, are criticising the government for political gains, he said.