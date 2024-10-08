GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister stresses on AI’s role in healthcare

Published - October 08, 2024 01:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the launch of four AI-enabled products by Blue Cloud Softech (BCS) in Hyderabad on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu at the launch of four AI-enabled products by Blue Cloud Softech (BCS) in Hyderabad on Monday (October 7, 2024).

Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu on Monday (October 7, 2024) underscored the importance of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare and how the use of AI can ensure better outcomes.

“By harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, we can enhance diagnostics, personalise treatment, and ensure better outcomes, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and effective for every individual,” the Minister said at the launch of four AI-enabled products by IT firm Blue Cloud Softech (BCS) in Hyderabad.

He said at the function that AI in healthcare is not just about technology. It is about transforming lives. By deploying AI, the way for a healthier future is being paved, BCS said in a release on the launch of the products - BluHealth Application; Blura; EduGenie and BioSter in the Indian market.

Chairman Janaki Yarlagadda explained the features of the products. Former Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra participated in the function.

